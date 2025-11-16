SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Lions vs. Eagles

Brian Giuffra

Get up to $2,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for the Lions vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football showdown.
Get up to $2,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for the Lions vs. Eagles Sunday Night Football showdown. / Sports Illustrated

Fanatics 2000. CLAIM NOW. dark. Get up to $2,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash for Sunday Night Football when the Detroit Lions visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Nov. 16. This welcome bonus provides excellent value for bettors looking to wager on what promises to be a high-scoring affair after the Eagles' defensive 10-7 victory over Green Bay. Both teams enter with strong offensive capabilities and are vying for the top spot in the NFC conference. This makes Sunday's matchup an ideal target for using with the top sportsbook promos.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Lions vs. Eagles betting

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. You must place a minimum $1 wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and if your bet loses, Fanatics returns the full stake as FanCash within 72 hours. For example, if you bet $50 on the Lions to cover the spread against Philadelphia and lose, you'll receive $50 in FanCash to use on future wagers.

Key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo include:

  • Daily wagers must be at least $1 with minimum odds of -500.
  • The maximum FanCash earned per day is $200.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
  • The offer runs for 10 consecutive days, starting from the date of account creation.

If you bet $100 on the Eagles to win outright and they win, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash. However, losing bets up to $200 daily triggers the FanCash bonus, making this Lions vs. Eagles matchup an excellent opportunity to maximize the offer value.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer requires no special code and takes just minutes to complete. Follow these steps to start earning FanCash on Lions vs. Eagles bets:

  1. Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
  2. Complete your registration by providing your personal information and verifying your identity through email authentication.
  3. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any Lions vs. Eagles market with odds of -500 or longer.
  5. If your bet loses, you will receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours.
  6. Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your $2,000 potential.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. The operator frequently features profit boosts, bonus bets, and special game-day promotions that can enhance your Lions vs. Eagles betting experience. Check the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover current offers and maximize your wagering value throughout the NFL season.

  • 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Sunday Night Football.

Compare Sunday Night Football promos

Claim more great welcome bonuses from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel with the links below.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$150 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

Home/Betting Promo