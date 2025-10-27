Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash starting with Monday Night Football. Washington visits Kansas City in a pivotal Week 8 matchup, making it an ideal time to explore one of the best sportsbook promos and wager on this prime-time contest.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Monday Night Football
This Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with the opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash over 10 consecutive days. The promotion requires users to place a minimum $1 cash wager daily with odds of -500 or longer, and losing bets are reimbursed in FanCash up to $200 per day. This makes Monday Night Football an excellent starting point for new bettors looking to capitalize on this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Commanders to cover the spread against Kansas City and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. Conversely, if Washington covers and your bet wins, you keep your original stake plus winnings, but no FanCash is awarded for that day. The key terms include:
- A minimum $1 wager is required daily for 10 consecutive days.
- You can earn a maximum of $200 in FanCash per day for losing bets.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Minimum odds of -500 or longer required.
- No promo code is needed for activation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and requires no special code. Follow these steps to get started before Monday Night Football:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum $10 deposit.
- Place your first qualifying $1+ wager on Chiefs vs. Commanders or any other available market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours, up to $200 per day.
For more information about this sportsbook's features and betting options, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Is there a Fanatics Sportsbook promo for existing users?
Beyond this welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. These include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience throughout the NFL season. Current users can find these offers by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook app, ensuring they never miss out on additional value opportunities.
More MNF sportsbook promos
BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel all have welcome offers of their own that you can claim in addition to this Fanatics offer.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.