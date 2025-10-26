Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for NFL Week 8
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash as NFL Week 8 approaches on Sunday, Oct. 26. With six teams on bye, this week features a compact slate of games. You can still take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos to maximize your betting experience, even during this smaller week of football.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for NFL Week 8
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a unique 10-day earning opportunity. Place a $1 or more cash wager daily for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation, and receive FanCash equal to your losing wager amount up to $200 per day. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no promo code and allows you to earn up to $2,000 in total FanCash over the promotional period.
Here's how the offer works for NFL Week 8 betting:
- Minimum wager of $1 required with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Wagers must settle as losses to earn FanCash.
- Available for 10 consecutive days from account creation.
For example, if you bet $150 on a favorite in Week 8's close matchups and the bet loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If you bet $50 on an underdog that wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash since the wager didn't lose. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus maximizes value when betting on the competitive Week 8 slate, where upsets are possible.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo
Claiming your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and requires no special promotional code. Follow these steps to start earning FanCash on NFL Week 8 games:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any NFL Week 8 game with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your wager amount within 72 hours, up to $200 per day.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your earnings.
Ready to get started? Check out our Fanatics Sportsbook review for more details about this platform.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook Promotions
Beyond this new-user offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides existing customers with ongoing promotions and betting boosts. These additional offers can enhance your NFL Week 8 betting experience and provide extra value throughout the season. Check the 'Promos' section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover current bonuses, odds boosts, and special promotions available for both new and existing users.
Welcome bonuses for NFL Week 8
Check out more welcome offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.