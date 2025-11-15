Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for UFC 322
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers new users up to $2,000 in FanCash ahead of UFC 322 on Saturday, Nov. 15. This promotion provides excellent value for betting on the highly anticipated main event featuring former UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev challenging welterweight titleholder Jack Della Maddalena. New customers can take advantage of this generous welcome offer alongside other sportsbook promos available for the weekend's action.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for UFC 322 betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. Users must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, starting from the date of account creation. When betting on UFC 322, if your wager on Islam Makhachev to defeat Jack Della Maddalena loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will return your stake up to $200 in FanCash within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $150 on Makhachev to win the welterweight title and the bet loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If you bet $50 on Della Maddalena to retain his title and it wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash. The key terms include:
- Minimum $1 wager required with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing bets.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Promotion must be applied in the bet slip before placing wagers.
- Available for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for UFC 322
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and doesn't require a promo code. Follow these steps to get started before UFC 322:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
- Apply the promotion in your bet slip and place your first $1+ wager on UFC 322 with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive up to $200 in FanCash within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for up to 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers. These bonuses include odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions that enhance the betting experience. Current users can discover these opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where fresh offers are updated frequently to provide additional value.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on UFC 322
