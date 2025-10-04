Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn $250 FanCash Over Five Days for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
The ALDS matchup between the Yankees and Blue Jays is the perfect time to check out the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. New users can earn up to $250 in FanCash by betting on this heated AL East rivalry, with up to $50 in FanCash available each day for five consecutive days. This Fanatics offer stands out among today's leading sportsbook promos for its multi-day earning structure.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Yankees vs. Blue Jays and what you need to know
If you are looking to take advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo during Yankees vs. Blue Jays, here are the essential terms and conditions you should know:
- The offer is available to new users only, with no promo code required.
- You must make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your offer.
- Place one qualifying cash wager of $10 or more per day at odds of -500 or longer for five straight days.
- Earn $50 in FanCash each day, totaling $250 in FanCash over five days.
- FanCash is credited within 72 hours of each wager settling and expires in seven days (FanCash cannot be withdrawn, but can be used to place additional bets).
- Users cannot place all five qualifying wagers on the same day; only one per day counts.
- The bonus offer is not available in New York State.
Because you receive FanCash regardless of whether your bet wins or loses, consider targeting plus-money or higher-odds markets with your qualifying wagers to maximize your upside while still guaranteeing your FanCash each day.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
To claim, you must place one qualifying $10 wager per day on five consecutive days, rather than placing all five on the same day. Here is how to get started and maximize the FanCash earning opportunity for Yankees vs. Blue Jays:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Register by providing your full name, email, and mailing address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete the email authentication step to activate your account.
- Deposit at least $10 to fund your new account.
- Place a single qualifying cash wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer each day for five consecutive days on Yankees vs. Blue Jays or any eligible market.
- Receive $50 in FanCash after each day’s wager settles, credited within 72 hours. FanCash expires seven days after it is awarded and can be used to place new bets, but cannot be withdrawn.
For an in-depth look at the platform, read the full Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More sportsbook welcome offers you can claim
You can get ready for the rest of the postseason with offers below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.