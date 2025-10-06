Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn $250 in FanCash for Monday Night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs will try to extend a two-game winning streak as they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football in Week 5. With the NFL spotlight on this matchup, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to get up to $50 in FanCash per day just for placing a qualifying wager for five consecutive days. This offer stands out among today’s top sportsbook promos for football fans looking to maximize value.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Monday Night Football and what to know
Here are the key terms and conditions you need to know before using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Chiefs vs. Jaguars on Monday Night Football:
- This offer is exclusive to new users; no promo code is required.
- Place one $10+ cash wager per day on five consecutive qualifying wagers.
- Each qualifying wager must be at odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $50 in FanCash earned per qualifying wager, up to $250 total.
- Wagers must be placed on separate days (cannot be made on all five on the same day).
- FanCash credited within 72 hours; non-withdrawable but can be used to place bets.
- This offer is not available in New York.
Since you receive FanCash regardless of the outcome, consider targeting plus-money markets with each qualifying bet. This strategy can maximize your value while still locking in the promotional FanCash on every qualifying wager.
How to start earning FanCash with Monday Night Football
To qualify, you must place one $10 wager per day on five separate consecutive qualifying wagers and cannot combine the required bets into a single day. A $10 minimum deposit is required
Follow these steps to claim your FanCash for Monday Night Football:
- Register as a new user on Fanatics Sportsbook (no promo code needed).
- Deposit at least $10 into your new account.
- On each of five consecutive qualifying wagers (including Monday Night Football), place a single cash wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer.
- Receive $50 in FanCash per day, credited within 72 hours of each qualifying wager (totaling up to $250 over five days).
- FanCash is non-withdrawable and can be used to place additional bets.
For more information on the user experience and additional details, see our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Are there Fanatics Sportsbook offers for all users?
Yes, Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the Fanatics Sportsbook app for today's best promos.
- Game Day Guarantee: You can get up to $100 in FanCash every game day if your football bet loses.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.