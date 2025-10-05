Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn $250 in FanCash for NFL Week 5 Action
NFL Week 5 features high-stakes matchups, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users access to up to $250 in FanCash. Place one $10+ wager per day on five consecutive days and earn $50 in FanCash each day. This is one of the more unique sportsbook promos around, as it allows you to earn a bonus for five straight days.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NFL Week 5 and what to expect
Here are the key terms and conditions for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo during NFL Week 5 that you need to know before getting started:
- Offer only for new users; not available in New York state.
- Requires one $10+ cash wager per day for five consecutive days.
- Only the first qualifying wager per day counts (minimum odds -500).
- Earn $50 in FanCash each day, up to $250 total.
- Cannot place all five wagers on one day; must be five separate consecutive days.
- FanCash credited within 72 hours, non-withdrawable, must be used to place bets.
Since FanCash is awarded regardless of bet outcome, consider targeting plus-money odds on your qualifying wagers. This strategy maximizes your potential returns while guaranteeing your FanCash bonus, even if your initial wagers do not win.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive qualifying wagers for NFL Week 5
To claim your $250 FanCash bonus, you must place one $10+ qualifying wager per day on five straight days; all five cannot be made on the same day. Follow these steps:
- Register your new account (automatic activation, no code required).
- Make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Place one $10+ qualifying bet (minimum odds -500) per day on each of five. consecutive qualifying wagers.
- Receive $50 in FanCash per day, totaling up to $250 across all five days (credited within 72 hours each day).
- FanCash is non-withdrawable and must be used to place additional bets.
For a full breakdown of site features and user experience, visit the Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos available today
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the app for more details.
- Game Day Guarantee: Get up to $100 in FanCash every game day if your football bet loses.
Best welcome offers for NFL Week 5
Claim thousands in bonus bets for NFL Week 5 by clicking the links below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.