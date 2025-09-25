Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn $250 in FanCash for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives you a great starting point for the Seahawks vs. Cardinals NFC West clash tonight. Place one $10+ wager per day on five consecutive qualifying wagers. Earning $50 in FanCash each day, for up to $250 total. All five qualifying wagers must be on separate days, not all at once. The promotion is built in for new accounts, but it must be completed within seven days of opening your account. This is one of the best sportsbook promos, offering consistent value.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Here’s what to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Seahawks vs Cardinals, including all essential terms and how the multi-day FanCash structure operates:
- A minimum cash wager of $10 is required per day for five consecutive days.
- Only the first qualifying wager per day counts toward FanCash.
- Each qualifying wager must be at odds of -500 or longer.
- You will earn $50 in FanCash per day, for a maximum of $250 in FanCash.
- You cannot place all five wagers on the same day; you must place one wager per day.
- FanCash credited within 72 hours, not withdrawable as cash.
- The offer automatically activates with a new account; no promo code is needed.
- Must deposit at least $10 to qualify.
- This offer is not available in New York.
Since FanCash is earned regardless of win or loss, consider targeting plus-money markets for your qualifying bets. This approach lets you maximize each wager’s potential value while still guaranteeing the FanCash bonus.
More welcome offers from Fanatics Sportsbook
- Game Day Guarantee: Every football game day, you can get up to $100 back in FanCash if your football bet loses.
- Up to $25 back in FanCash if your football bet loses (NY only): In New York, you can get up to $25 in FanCash on losing football bets every football game day.
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash (not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): Place a maximum $100 wager each day for 10 consecutive days. If any of those bets lose, Fanatics will return your stake as FanCash.
How to start earning FanCash for Seahawks vs Cardinals
You can follow these four simple steps to get started:
- Register: Use the links on this page to create a Fanatics Sportsbook account.
- Deposit: Add at least $10 into your account.
- Place a wager: Make a $10 bet at -500 odds or longer, once per day, across five consecutive qualifying wagers during the Seahawks vs Cardinals promotion period.
- Get your reward: Receive $50 in FanCash each day (up to $250 total), credited within 72 hours of each qualifying wager.
For more details on features, promotions, and bonus terms, read our complete Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos available today
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out their promotions section to see what might be available to you today, including:
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Thursday Night Football.
Compare online betting promos for Seahawks vs. Cardinals
Fanatics Sportsbook has a strong welcome bonus, but it’s not the only offer in town. BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel are also rolling out special promos for new users, giving you even more ways to cash in on the NFL action.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
