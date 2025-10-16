Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn Up to $250 FanCash for Thursday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo could boost your Thursday Night Football experience as the Steelers battle the Bengals in an AFC North clash. New users can collect up to $250 in FanCash by claiming $50 in FanCash each day for five consecutive days starting with tonight’s big matchup. Start with $50 in FanCash as part of this multi-day bonus. This offer stands out among the top sportsbook promos available for NFL fans looking for value.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday Night Football and what you need to know
Here are the key terms and conditions for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo that you should know before betting on Thursday Night Football:
- New users only. No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is needed.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Place one qualifying cash wager of $10 or more per day, at odds of -500 or longer, on five consecutive days.
- Receive $50 in FanCash per day, credited within 72 hours of wager settlement.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires seven days after it is issued.
- You cannot place all five qualifying wagers on the same day.
- Offer not available in New York state.
Since FanCash is earned regardless of your bet outcome, consider placing your qualifying wagers on plus-money odds. Taking a shot at bigger returns can make your Thursday Night Football bets even more rewarding while you collect the full FanCash bonus.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for Thursday Night Football
To qualify, you must place one $10 qualifying wager per day on five consecutive days. Here is how to get started:
- Register for a new account with your full name, email, mailing address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Complete email authentication to activate your account.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or use the QR code on the website.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Place your first cash wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer on Thursday Night Football. Continue with one qualifying wager per day for the next four days.
- Receive $50 in FanCash each day, credited within 72 hours after each wager settles. FanCash expires in seven days and can be used to place bets, but it is not withdrawable.
For a full breakdown of the platform, read our detailed Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses available today
Check out more daily bonuses from the Fanatics Sportsbook app.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Thursday Night Football
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.