Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn Up to $250 in FanCash for MNF Chiefs vs. Jaguars
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a chance to earn up to $250 in FanCash during the MNF Chiefs vs. Jaguars showdown. This offer allows you to collect $50 in FanCash on each of five consecutive days. Among today's leading sportsbook promos, this Fanatics offer stands out for its cumulative FanCash rewards.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for betting on MNF Chiefs vs. Jaguars
If you plan to bet on the MNF Chiefs vs. Jaguars matchup, here are the main terms of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to remember:
- New users only, no promo code needed.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Place one qualifying wager of $50 or more at odds of -500 or longer each day.
- Only the first wager of each day counts (cannot place all five on one day).
- Receive $50 in FanCash for each of five consecutive days (up to $250 total).
- FanCash is credited within 72 hours of wager settlement.
- FanCash expires in seven days and cannot be withdrawn for cash.
- This offer is not available in New York.
When using this bonus, consider targeting plus-money markets for your qualifying bets. Since FanCash is awarded regardless of outcome, aiming for higher-value plays can maximize your potential returns while still earning the daily FanCash.
How to start earning FanCash for Chiefs vs. Jaguars
To participate, users must place one qualifying $10 wager per day for five consecutive days. You cannot place all five qualifying wagers on a single day. Here’s how to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook bonus for the MNF Chiefs vs. Jaguars game:
- Register for a new account by downloading the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store, Google Play Store, or by using the QR code option on the website.
- Complete the sign-up process, providing your full name, email address, mailing address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number. Verify your email to activate your account.
- Deposit at least $10 to fund your account.
- Each day, place a qualifying wager of $50 or more at odds of -500 or longer. Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the FanCash bonus.
- Receive $50 in FanCash each day for five consecutive days (up to $250 total). FanCash will be credited within 72 hours of each wager settling and expires in seven days.
For more insights, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More sportsbook welcome offers for Chiefs vs. Jaguars
You can score more bonus bets from the welcome offers below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.