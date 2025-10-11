Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Earn Up to $250 in FanCash for Ohio State vs. Illinois
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users a shot at up to $250 in FanCash when betting on Ohio State vs. Illinois, one of college football’s top matchups this week. Get started with a qualifying wager of $10 and receive $50 in FanCash for each of five consecutive days. This bonus stands out among today’s top sportsbook promos for anyone exploring the best promotional options.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for betting on Ohio State vs. Illinois
Here are the key terms to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo if you want to take advantage of this offer during Ohio State vs. Illinois:
- New users must deposit at least $10 and make one $10+ cash wager per day at odds of -500 or longer for five consecutive days.
- Receive $50 in FanCash per day, up to $250 total.
- FanCash is credited within 72 hours after each wager settles and expires in seven days.
- You cannot place all five qualifying wagers on the same day.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used on additional bets.
- The offer is not available in the state of New York.
Since FanCash is awarded regardless of the bet outcome, consider targeting plus-money odds on your qualifying wagers to maximize potential returns while still earning the FanCash each day.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for Ohio State vs. Illinois
To claim this offer, you must place one $10+ qualifying wager per day for five consecutive days. Placing all five on a single day does not qualify. Here are the steps to get started:
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or use the QR code on their website.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, email address, mailing address, date of birth, and last four digits of your SSN.
- Deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account.
- Place one qualifying wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer each day for five days.
- Receive $50 in FanCash per day (up to $250 total), credited within 72 hours of wager settlement. Use your FanCash to place new bets within seven days of receipt.
For a full breakdown of the platform and its features, read our complete Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos for all users
Make sure to check the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what other promotions are available to you.
- Game Day Guarantee: You can get up to $100 in FanCash every game day if your football bet loses.
Compare more online sportsbook promos
The offers below give you even more ways to get into the football action.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
