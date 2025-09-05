Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Chargers vs. Chiefs: Up to $100 in FanCash if Your Football Bet Loses
The NFL returns to São Paulo, Brazil, for a Friday Night matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers.
If you want to wager on the action, you can take advantage of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer: up to $100 in FanCash if your football bet doesn’t hit. One of the more flexible and rewarding sportsbook promos available for football fans this weekend could not be easier to claim.
Get up to $100 back in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Chargers vs. Chiefs
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo is easy. Sign up, make a deposit, and place a qualifying football wager. If your bet doesn’t hit, you’ll get up to $100 back in FanCash. Here are the key terms you need to know:
- The offer is available to new users only. You must be 21+ and in an eligible state (you cannot claim this offer in New York).
- You must place a minimum $1 wager on any football bet with odds of +300 or longer.
- If your bet loses, you’ll be refunded in FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100 per game day.
- FanCash earned from this promo will be valid until Oct. 31, 2025.
Additional offers:
- Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash (not available in NY): Simply deposit and bet $10 every day for five consecutive days, and you’ll instantly receive $50 in FanCash each, whether your initial wager wins or loses.
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): For 10 days, make a bet each day and earn up to $100 in FanCash if your bet misses for that day. If you do not bet for a day, you are ineligible to claim that day’s $100.
Since FanCash is awarded only if your bet doesn’t win, this promo is the perfect chance to aim high. A win means profit in your pocket, and a loss means up to $100 in FanCash.
Get up to $100 back in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for all users
Already registered with Fanatics Sportsbook? Don’t miss out on the latest ways to boost your bets. Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook promotions page to discover current offers, odds boosts, and other benefits available to existing users.
- 50% Profit Boost on KC - LAC: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Chiefs at Chargers.
How to claim up to $100 in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook
To get started with this Fanatics promo, follow these four steps:
- Make a new account: Click any link on this page to begin making your Fanatics Sportsbook account. Be prepared to verify your identity.
- Make a deposit: To unlock the offer, make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a bet: Place a $1 or more bet on any football market with odds of +300 or longer — including Chargers vs. Chiefs or another eligible matchup.
- Use your bonus: If your bet doesn’t win, you’ll be refunded in FanCash equal to your stake, up to $100. You’ll have until Oct. 31, 2025, to use this FanCash.
Read our full Fanatics Sportsbook review to learn more about this top NFL football betting site.
Compare online betting promos
There are so many ways to get involved in this NFL betting season. Be sure to check out the additional sportsbook offers listed below to maximize your betting experience this weekend.
Fanatics Sportsbook
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$100 in FanCash
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$10
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$1
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
Before Oct. 31, 2025
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.