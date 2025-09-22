Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Lions vs. Ravens: Get up to $100 in FanCash if Your First Bet Loses
Big games call for bold bets, and Sunday night’s Lions vs. Ravens showdown has no shortage of storylines. With Fanatics Sportsbook, you can take your first swing without the stress — your opening wager (up to $100) is covered. If it loses, you’ll be refunded in FanCash, which can be turned into bonus bets, boosted plays, or even Fanatics team gear. It’s one of the top sportsbook promos to get in on one of Week 3’s most exciting matchups.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo details for Lions vs. Ravens
New to sports betting and want to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo? You can jump into the action this week with a welcome offer that gives you a safety net on your very first bet. The process is quick: deposit between $10 and $100, then place a wager on any football market with odds of +300 or longer. If you win, you collect your payout in cash. If you don’t, Fanatics refunds you in FanCash, credit that can be used for bonus bets, exclusive boosts, or even official team gear.
Keep these key terms in mind:
- This offer is available to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who are 21+.
- A minimum $10 deposit and a $1+ wager on +300 odds or longer is required.
- First-bet protection applies up to $100.
- FanCash rewards must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
Because of the +300 minimum odds, this promo pushes you toward taking a shot at underdogs or player props with upside. That’s the beauty of it — you can swing big without the usual risk. For example, a $100 play at +450 could return $450 in winnings. If it misses, you still walk away with $100 in FanCash to keep betting or spend on merchandise. Either way, you’re getting value.
More welcome offers from Fanatics Sportsbook
- Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash (not available in NY): Deposit and wager a minimum of $10 every day for five consecutive days to earn a guaranteed $250 in FanCash ($50 each day).
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash (not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): Place a maximum $100 wager each day for 10 consecutive days. If any of those bets lose, Fanatics will return your stake as FanCash.
New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for all users
Once you’ve locked in your welcome bonus, it’s worth exploring the ‘Promotions’ tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app. That’s where you’ll find ongoing perks for existing users, including limited-time NFL and college football boosts that rotate each weekend.
How to get up to $100 in FanCash
Scoring up to $100 in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbook only takes a few minutes. Here’s how to make sure you qualify:
- Sign up: Use a link on this page to create your Fanatics Sportsbook account and download the app.
- Fund your wallet: Deposit at least $10 (or $100 to take full advantage of the offer).
- Place your wager: Bet $1 or more on any football market with odds of +300 or longer.
- Redeem your FanCash: If your pick doesn’t hit, your stake will be refunded in FanCash, up to $100. Remember, FanCash from this promo must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
Compare online betting promos for Lions vs. Ravens
Fanatics Sportsbook has a strong welcome bonus, but it’s not the only offer in town. BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel are also rolling out special promos for new users, giving you even more ways to cash in on the NFL action.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
