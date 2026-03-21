Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for NCAA Tournament Round 2 Saturday: Bet $5, Get $200 FanCash

New users can claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NCAA Tournament Round 2 Saturday action. The $200 FanCash offer provides excellent value for betting on exciting matchups like Duke vs. TCU and Michigan vs. Saint Louis. This March 21 welcome bonus enhances your March Madness experience with top sportsbook promos available.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NCAA Tournament Round 2

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers $200 in FanCash immediately after placing your first $5 wager. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo applies to any NCAA Tournament Round 2 matchup with minimum odds of -500. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires toggling on the promotion in your bet slip within seven days of account opening.

Key terms for this offer include:

Minimum $5 cash wager required on any market.

Odds must be -500 or longer to qualify.

FanCash expires seven days from issuance at 11:59 PM ET.

Available to new customers only in eligible states.

For example, if you bet $5 on Duke to cover the spread against TCU and win, you receive your $5 stake plus winnings, along with $200 FanCash. If your Duke bet loses, you still get the full $200 FanCash bonus. The promotional funds can be used on future NCAA Tournament games, including Sunday's Round 2 action featuring teams like Houston, Illinois, and Arkansas.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for March Madness

Follow these steps to secure your bonus for NCAA Tournament Round 2 Saturday games:

Visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Create your account and complete identity verification with your full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits. Toggle on the promotion in your bet slip before placing your wager. Place a minimum $5 cash bet on any NCAA Tournament Round 2 game with odds of -500 or longer. Receive your $200 FanCash immediately after your qualifying bet settles.

No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required for this offer. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook bonuses for March Madness betting

Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout March Madness. Check the 'Promos' section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special tournament-themed offers. These bonuses often feature enhanced payouts on popular NCAA Tournament betting markets like point spreads, totals, and player props.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions during major sporting events, ensuring you have multiple opportunities to maximize your March Madness betting experience beyond the initial welcome offer.

Fanatics is just one of the many March Madness betting sites offering March Madness betting promos this week. Claim more than $10K in offers by signing up to multiple sportsbooks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.