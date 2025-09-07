Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for NFL Week 1: Up to $100 in FanCash if Your Football Bet Loses
The 2025 NFL season starts in earnest today with a jam-packed schedule of epic action. Fanatics Sportsbook is showing up for bettors with one of the best Week 1 sportsbook promos out there.
First-time Fanatics bettors can get up to $100 back in FanCash if their initial football wager doesn’t hit.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code works for NFL Week 1
Important details for the Fanatics Sportsbook promotion:
- This offer is open only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who are 21 or older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is needed to qualify.
- Your first wager will activate the offer.
- If your opening bet loses, Fanatics will return your stake in FanCash, up to $100.
- All FanCash must be redeemed by Oct. 31, 2025.
Additional welcome offers from Fanatics Sportsbook:
- Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash.
- Earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (all states except MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV).
- Up to $25 in FanCash or a 100% profit boost token for five days (NY only)
Start the NFL season with this excellent Fanatics Sportsbook offer. If your first bet doesn’t hit, you can get up to $100 back in FanCash to use on bonus bets, Fanatics apparel, and more.
Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for all users
Here are some of the promos that existing users can expect to find at Fanatics Sportsbook:
- FanCash Drops: Take part in the FanCash Bonanza every Friday for a chance to earn FanCash to use on bonus bets or merchandise.
- Odds boosts: Get special odds boosts on select NFL games, as well as NBA, MLB, and NHL matchups.
- Personalized promotions: Check the ‘Discover’ tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to unlock personalized promos designed just for you.
How to claim up to $100 in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook
Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook promotion for NFL Week 1 is simple. Follow these steps:
- Sign up: Open a Fanatics Sportsbook account and provide your details, including name, date of birth, and address.
- Make a deposit: Add at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit card, or credit card.
- Place a wager: Bet on any NFL Week 1 game.
- Collect your bonus: If your first bet doesn’t win, Fanatics will refund your stake in FanCash, up to $100. All FanCash earned from this offer will expire on Oct. 31, 2025.
To dive deeper, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.
