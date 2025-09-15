Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Texans vs. Buccaneers: Get Up to $100 Back in FanCash if Your Football Bet Loses
Week 2 Monday Night Football between the Buccaneers and Texans is set to light up Houston, and the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is a perfect way to get in on the action. New bettors can claim up to $100 back in FanCash by placing a $10 wager on the matchup. This deal stands out as one of the top sportsbook promos available this NFL season.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for the Texans vs. Buccaneers matchup
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo for new users is tailored for Monday Night Football. Here are the key terms and conditions:
- This offer is available only to new Fanatics Sportsbook users aged 21 and above.
- You must download the Fanatics Sportsbook app to claim the offer.
- Deposit and wager at least $10 to qualify.
- If your first wager loses, you’ll get your stake back in FanCash, up to $100.
- Only one qualifying wager per game day applies to the sign-up promo.
- FanCash carries a 1x playthrough requirement.
- This offer is not available in New York.
- FanCash expires on Oct. 31, 2025
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook offers for new users:
- Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (all states except MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV)
- Up to $25 back in FanCash if your football bet loses (NY only)
Since this Fanatics Sportsbook offer gives you up to $100 back in FanCash if your bet on Buccaneers at Texans doesn’t land, it’s a smart way to try new markets you might not normally play.
Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms and conditions apply, including FanCash terms. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for all users
Fanatics isn’t just rewarding new users; active bettors also have a variety of promotions to enjoy. Some of the top ongoing offers include:
- Friday FanCash Drops: Participate in the FanCash Bonanza every Friday for an opportunity to collect FanCash that can be used on bonus bets or merchandise.
- Tailored promotions: Tap the Discover tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to access personalized promos ideal for you.
- Odds boosts: Enjoy boosted odds on select NFL matchups, plus additional boosts across NBA, MLB, and NHL games.
How to claim the Fanatics promo for up to $100 in FanCash as a new user
No bonus code is required; Fanatics makes it simple to claim this welcome bonus. Just follow these steps:
- Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook: Use any link on this page to create your account, and complete the quick ID verification process.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $10 to your account using your preferred payment method.
- Place your wager: Bet $1 or more on any football market with odds of +300 or longer, such as Commanders at Packers or another eligible matchup.
- Claim your FanCash: If your bet loses, you’ll receive FanCash equal to your stake (up to $100). You have to use your FanCash by Oct. 31, 2025, or it will expire.
For a full guide on features, bonuses, and betting options, see our detailed Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
