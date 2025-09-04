Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Thursday Night Football: Get Up to $100 Back in FanCash if Your Football Bet Loses
The 2025 NFL season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football showdown as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is helping fans start the season with extra excitement through one of the top sportsbook promos.
Place a bet on the game and you can get up to $100 back in FanCash if your wager doesn’t hit, giving you a second chance to enjoy the action.
Get up to $100 back in FanCash with Fanatics Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Cowboys at Eagles
Before jumping into this Fanatics Sportsbook promo, make sure you understand the important terms:
- Open to new Fanatics Sportsbook users who are at least 21 years old.
- Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the promotion.
- Place your first bet to activate the offer.
- If your opening wager loses, Fanatics will return your stake in FanCash, up to $100.FanCash must be used by Oct. 31, 2025.
Additional offers from Fanatics Sportsbook:
- Bet $10, get $50 in FanCash.
- Earn up to $1,000 in FanCash over 10 days (all states except MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV).
- Up to $25 in FanCash or a 100% profit boost token for five days (NY only)
This Fanatics Sportsbook offer is a great way to kick off the NFL season. Even if your first bet doesn’t hit, you can still get $100 back in FanCash to stay in the action.
Disclaimer: New customers only. Offer availability varies by state. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
More Fanatics Sportsbook offers for all users
Fanatics keeps the excitement going for existing users with a variety of ongoing offers:
- FanCash Drops: Take part in the FanCash Bonanza every Friday for a chance to earn FanCash to use on bonus bets or merchandise.
- Odds boosts: Get special odds boosts on select NFL games, as well as NBA, MLB, and NHL matchups.
- Personalized promotions: Check the ‘Discover’ tab in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to unlock personalized promos designed just for you.
How to claim up to $100 in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook
Getting started with the Fanatics Sportsbook offer for Thursday Night Football is simple. Follow these simple steps to claim your offer:
- Register: Open a Fanatics Sportsbook account and provide your personal details, including name, date of birth, and address.
- Deposit funds: Add at least $10 using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or a debit/credit card.
- Place your first bet: Wager on Cowboys vs. Eagles or choose any other eligible sporting event.
- Claim your bonus: If your initial bet loses, Fanatics will return up to $100 in FanCash. FanCash expires on Oct. 31, 2025.
For a deeper dive into features and offers, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Compare online betting promos
Finding the best sports betting promos for Thursday Night Football is simple. We’ve rounded up the top deals from legal sportsbooks so you can pick the one that fits your strategy for Cowboys at Eagles.
Fanatics Sportsbook
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$100 in FanCash
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$10
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$1
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
Before Oct. 31, 2025
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.