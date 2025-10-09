Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $250 in FanCash for Thursday Night Football
Looking for a way to boost your Thursday Night Football experience as the Eagles face the Giants? The Fanatics Sportsbook promo lets new users earn up to $250 in FanCash through a five-day streak. Place a qualifying wager and receive $50 in FanCash for each of your first five days. This offer stands out among today’s top sportsbook promos.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday Night Football and what you need to know
Here are the key terms and conditions to help you make the most of the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Eagles vs. Giants:
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place one cash wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer per day for five consecutive days.
- Receive $50 in FanCash per day, for up to $250 total.
- FanCash is credited within 72 hours of each wager’s settlement and expires after seven days.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used to place additional bets.
- Only one qualifying wager per day is allowed (you cannot place all five in one day).
- This offer is not available in New York.
Because you receive FanCash regardless of your bet’s outcome, consider focusing your qualifying wagers on plus-money odds. This strategy maximizes your potential payout while you lock in the FanCash bonus.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for Thursday Night Football
To claim your Fanatics Sportsbook bonus for Thursday Night Football, you must place one qualifying $10 wager per day on five consecutive days. All five qualifying wagers cannot be made on the same day.
Follow these steps to get started:
- Register for a Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, email, mailing address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number, and then complete email authentication to activate your account.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or use the QR code on the Fanatics website.
- Deposit at least $10 to fund your account.
- Place one qualifying wager of $10 or more at odds of -500 or longer each day for five days in a row as you follow the Eagles vs. Giants matchup.
- Receive $50 in FanCash each day (up to $250 total), credited within 72 hours of each wager’s settlement. FanCash expires after seven days and can be used for additional bets, but cannot be withdrawn.
For a deeper dive into the app, features, and more, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos available today
Check out all of the daily boosts and bonuses on the Fanatics app.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Thursday Night Football
Compare online betting promos for Thursday Night Football
Check out more great bonuses from the leading sportsbooks below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.