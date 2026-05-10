Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $350 Bonus Bets for NBA and NHL Playoffs
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new bettors up to $200 in bonus bets instantly — or $350 spread over seven days in select states — just in time for a loaded playoff weekend. With the NBA and NHL both deep into their postseason runs, May 10 is the perfect moment to sign up and get in on the action.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for NBA and NHL playoff betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is straightforward for new users. Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market — including this weekend's NBA and NHL playoff games — and you'll receive $200 in bonus bets instantly. In select states, you can instead opt for $350 in bonus bets delivered in $50 daily increments over seven consecutive days.
To qualify, your bet must meet a few key conditions:
- Be a single cash wager of at least $20.
- Carry odds of -500 or longer.
- Be placed on an eligible game or market within seven days of verifying your account.
- Be fully settled once the event concludes.
One important step many new users miss: you must opt in directly through your bet slip — not just on the Promos page — for the offer to apply. If you don't place your qualifying bet within seven days of completing account verification (by 11:59 PM ET on day seven), you won't be eligible for the reward.
Say you place a $20 wager on the Oklahoma City Thunder to beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 and the Thunder cover. Your cash winnings from that bet are yours to withdraw. On top of that, your bonus bets are added to your account right away. If you use a $50 bonus bet on the Carolina Hurricanes and it wins, you keep the profit — not the original $50 bonus amount. For example, a $50 bonus bet that returns $40 in profit means you receive $40. Bonus bets expire 24 hours after they are issued, so use them quickly across any available sportsbook promos or markets you like.
Additional terms to keep in mind: bonus bets cannot be combined into a single wager, cannot be withdrawn as cash, cannot be transferred, and are not eligible for early Cash Out. Each bonus bet must be used individually, with a minimum bet of $0.10.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for the playoffs
No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is required — the offer applies automatically when you register through the links on this page. Just follow these steps to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus before the weekend's playoff slate tips off.
- Click any link on this page to visit Fanatics Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter your personal details and complete identity verification to finish setting up your account.
- Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Fanatics accepts debit cards, PayPal, bank transfers, and other popular payment methods.
- Opt in to the promotion directly through your bet slip — this step is required for the offer to activate.
- Place a single cash wager of at least $20 on any eligible market, such as an NBA playoff game between the Knicks and 76ers or an NHL second-round matchup like the Avalanche and Wild, with odds of -500 or longer.
- Receive your $200 in bonus bets instantly — or $50 per day for seven days if you're in a qualifying state for the $350 offer.
For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers for existing users
Fanatics doesn't stop rewarding bettors after the welcome offer runs out. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit enhancements, and bonus bet opportunities tied to major sporting events throughout the season. To see what's currently available, open the Fanatics Sportsbook app and head to the "Promos" tab — new offers are added frequently, so it's worth checking back before each big game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Kyle is a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, where he focuses on delivering clear, unbiased sportsbook reviews and insightful betting content designed to help new and experienced bettors feel confident in their decisions. His goal is to provide SI readers with the knowledge they need to navigate the evolving sports betting industry and make smarter wagers. Kyle joined SI in 2024, bringing a strong editorial background and a lifelong passion for sports. Before joining SI, he covered major professional teams like the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Boston Celtics for FanSided, where he developed his skills in sports reporting, analysis, and content creation. His experience in journalism allows him to approach betting content with accuracy, balance, and attention to detail. As an experienced bettor, Kyle primarily focuses on the NFL, NBA, MLB, and soccer, placing moneyline, spread, player prop, and sprinkling in the occasional future bet. For Kyle, betting adds an extra layer of excitement to the games he already loves watching, blending entertainment with strategic thinking. Kyle holds a journalism diploma from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT). His combination of industry expertise and personal betting experience drives his commitment to creating engaging, trustworthy content that educates and empowers SI readers. Whether you're exploring your first sportsbook or looking for deeper betting insights, Kyle is dedicated to making sure every reader has the tools they need to enjoy a more confident and rewarding sports betting experience.