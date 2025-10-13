Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get up to $250 FanCash for Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo is live for Monday Night Football, letting new players earn up to $250 in FanCash starting with the Bears vs. Commanders Week 6 showdown. Place a qualifying $10 bet to get $50 in FanCash each day for five days. Among current sportsbook promos, this Fanatics offer stands out as one of the best available for new users, delivering consistent value.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Monday Night Football and what to know before you sign up
Before you dive in, here are the key terms and conditions to know about the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Monday Night Football:
- New customers must deposit at least $10 and place a $10 wager at -500 odds or longer to qualify.
- Earn $50 in FanCash for five straight days (up to $250 total).
- Only one qualifying wager per day counts toward the offer.
- Users cannot place all five qualifying wagers on the same day.
- FanCash credits are issued within 72 hours and expire after seven days.
- FanCash is not withdrawable but can be used to place bets.
- The offer is not available to New York residents.
Consider targeting plus-money wagers with your qualifying bets. Since you receive FanCash regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, these selections can potentially deliver bigger payouts while you rack up daily FanCash rewards.
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive days for Monday Night Football
This Fanatics Sportsbook offer is not available in New York state, so users in NY are not eligible. To take full advantage of the promotion, you must place one qualifying wager of $10 or more per day on five consecutive days. Here is how to get started:
- Register with your full name, email, mailing address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number — complete email authentication to verify your account.
- Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store, or use the QR code on their website.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10.
- Place your first cash wager of at least $10 at odds of -500 or longer to trigger FanCash rewards.
- Continue placing one qualifying wager per day for five consecutive days to earn $50 in FanCash each day (up to $250 total). FanCash will be credited within 72 hours of each qualifying bet’s settlement and expires in seven days.
For more details on the platform and additional features, see our full Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Fanatics Sportsbook promos for all users
Whether you’re a new Fanatics user or a seasoned vet, you can claim more bonuses by checking out the promotions available in the app.
