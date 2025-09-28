SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: How to Earn $250 FanCash for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF

Brian Giuffra

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $250 FanCash for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF. Earn $50 per day across five consecutive qualifying wagers.
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF lets new users earn up to $50 in FanCash on each of five consecutive qualifying wagers, totaling $250. Only one $10+ wager per day qualifies, and all five must be placed on separate consecutive days. This built-in bonus activates instantly at sign-up (not available in New York). For more sportsbook promos, read on.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF and what you need to know

If you want to maximize the Packers vs. Cowboys SNF action, keep these key terms and conditions for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo:

  • You can earn up to $250 in FanCash by placing one $10+ cash wager per day across five consecutive qualifying wagers (each earns $50 FanCash).
  • Only the first qualifying wager per day counts, and all five must be placed on separate consecutive days (not all on the same day).
  • Qualifying bets must be at odds of -500 or longer (e.g., -110, +150).
  • FanCash credits within 72 hours, which are non-withdrawable, can be used to place new bets.
  • A minimum deposit of $10 is required.
  • The promo is automatically activated with registration; no code needed.
  • This offer is not available in New York.

Since FanCash is guaranteed regardless of bet outcome, consider targeting plus-money wagers to maximize your value on each qualifying bet while earning the full bonus.

How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive qualifying wagers for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF

This offer is not available in the state of New York. To access the bonus, users must place one $10+ wager per day on five separate consecutive qualifying wagers. You cannot place all qualifying wagers on the same day. A minimum deposit of $10 is required. Here’s how to get started:

  1. Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account (automatic bonus activation at sign-up).
  2. Deposit at least $10.
  3. Place one $10+ cash wager per day on five consecutive qualifying wagers (minimum odds -500 or longer).
  4. Receive $50 in FanCash each day, for up to $250 total, credited within 72 hours.

Compare online betting promos for Packers vs. Cowboys

Check out the new-user offers below from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

8 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

