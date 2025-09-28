Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: How to Earn $250 FanCash for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF lets new users earn up to $50 in FanCash on each of five consecutive qualifying wagers, totaling $250. Only one $10+ wager per day qualifies, and all five must be placed on separate consecutive days. This built-in bonus activates instantly at sign-up (not available in New York). For more sportsbook promos, read on.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF and what you need to know
If you want to maximize the Packers vs. Cowboys SNF action, keep these key terms and conditions for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo:
- You can earn up to $250 in FanCash by placing one $10+ cash wager per day across five consecutive qualifying wagers (each earns $50 FanCash).
- Only the first qualifying wager per day counts, and all five must be placed on separate consecutive days (not all on the same day).
- Qualifying bets must be at odds of -500 or longer (e.g., -110, +150).
- FanCash credits within 72 hours, which are non-withdrawable, can be used to place new bets.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required.
- The promo is automatically activated with registration; no code needed.
- This offer is not available in New York.
Since FanCash is guaranteed regardless of bet outcome, consider targeting plus-money wagers to maximize your value on each qualifying bet while earning the full bonus.
More Fanatics welcome offers:
- Bet $50, get $250 in FanCash (not available in NY): Deposit and wager at least $10 every day for five consecutive days to earn a guaranteed $250 in FanCash ($50 each day).
- Up to $1,000 in FanCash (not available in MI, NJ, NY, PA, WV): Place a maximum $100 wager each day for 10 consecutive days. If any of your bets lose, Fanatics will return your stake as FanCash..
How to start earning FanCash across five consecutive qualifying wagers for Packers vs. Cowboys SNF
This offer is not available in the state of New York. To access the bonus, users must place one $10+ wager per day on five separate consecutive qualifying wagers. You cannot place all qualifying wagers on the same day. A minimum deposit of $10 is required. Here’s how to get started:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account (automatic bonus activation at sign-up).
- Deposit at least $10.
- Place one $10+ cash wager per day on five consecutive qualifying wagers (minimum odds -500 or longer).
- Receive $50 in FanCash each day, for up to $250 total, credited within 72 hours.
For more details, see our Fanatics Sportsbook review
More Fanatics Sportsbook promos available today
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing users. Check out the Fanatics app for today's best promos.
Compare online betting promos for Packers vs. Cowboys
Check out the new-user offers below from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
