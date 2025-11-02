SI

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 for Seahawks vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football

Brian Giuffra

Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Seahawks vs. Commanders SNF. New users get daily bonus protection for 10 days.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Seahawks vs. Commanders SNF. New users get daily bonus protection for 10 days. / Sports Illustrate

Fanatics 2000. CLAIM NOW. dark. Get up to $2,000 in FanCash with the Fanatics Sportsbook

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new users betting on Sunday Night Football's Seahawks vs. Commanders matchup on Sunday, Nov. 2. This welcome offer provides daily protection for 10 consecutive days, making it one of the most generous sportsbook promos available for the primetime showdown between Seattle and Washington.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Seahawks vs. Commanders

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates as a 10-day bonus protection program for new customers. Users must place a qualifying wager of $1 or more daily with minimum odds of -500 for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When any daily wager loses, Fanatics returns the full stake as FanCash, up to $200 per day.

For example, if you bet $150 on the Seahawks to cover the spread against the Commanders and lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you wager $50 on the total points and win, you keep your winnings but don't receive bonus funds. The key terms include:

  • Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
  • FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
  • Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate.
  • No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code needed.

New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.

How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Sunday Night Football

Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires three simple steps before kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 2:

  1. Register by clicking any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app.
  2. Verify your identity with personal information, including full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits.
  3. Make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first qualifying $1+ wager on the Seahawks vs. Commanders game.

The registration process includes email authentication to fully activate your account. Once complete, you can immediately start your 10-day bonus protection period with any qualifying wager on Sunday Night Football markets. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights.

Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions beyond the new-user welcome offer. Existing customers can find regular odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for Sunday Night Football games and other primetime matchups throughout the NFL season.

  • 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Seahawks vs. Commanders.

More Seahawks vs. Commanders promo offers

Compare and claim thousands in bonus bets from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel below.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

Home/Betting Promo