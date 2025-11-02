Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 for Seahawks vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new users betting on Sunday Night Football's Seahawks vs. Commanders matchup on Sunday, Nov. 2. This welcome offer provides daily protection for 10 consecutive days, making it one of the most generous sportsbook promos available for the primetime showdown between Seattle and Washington.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Seahawks vs. Commanders
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo operates as a 10-day bonus protection program for new customers. Users must place a qualifying wager of $1 or more daily with minimum odds of -500 for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. When any daily wager loses, Fanatics returns the full stake as FanCash, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Seahawks to cover the spread against the Commanders and lose, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you wager $50 on the total points and win, you keep your winnings but don't receive bonus funds. The key terms include:
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day for losing wagers.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate.
- No Fanatics Sportsbook promo code needed.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Sunday Night Football
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus requires three simple steps before kickoff on Sunday, Nov. 2:
- Register by clicking any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website or mobile app.
- Verify your identity with personal information, including full name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first qualifying $1+ wager on the Seahawks vs. Commanders game.
The registration process includes email authentication to fully activate your account. Once complete, you can immediately start your 10-day bonus protection period with any qualifying wager on Sunday Night Football markets. Read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions beyond the new-user welcome offer. Existing customers can find regular odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app. These rotating offers frequently include enhanced payouts for Sunday Night Football games and other primetime matchups throughout the NFL season.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Seahawks vs. Commanders.
More Seahawks vs. Commanders promo offers
Compare and claim thousands in bonus bets from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.