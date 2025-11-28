Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Bears vs. Eagles Black Friday Showdown
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with an excellent opportunity to bet on the Black Friday Bears vs. Eagles matchup on Friday, Nov. 28. This exciting NFL clash features two first-place teams at 8-3, with Chicago visiting Philadelphia in what promises to be a thrilling contest. New customers can earn up to $2,000 in FanCash through this generous welcome offer, making it one of the top sportsbook promos available for this marquee game.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Bears vs. Eagles betting
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires you to place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day starting from account creation. When your daily bet loses, Fanatics returns the full stake amount in FanCash, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Bears to cover the spread against the Eagles and they fall short, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. If you bet $50 on the Eagles moneyline and they win, you keep your winnings but don't receive FanCash for that day. The key terms include:
- Daily wagers must be $1 minimum with odds -500 or longer.
- FanCash is awarded only for losing bets, up to $200 per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Available for 10 consecutive days from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Friday's game
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer is straightforward and doesn't require any special code. Follow these steps to get started before the Bears vs. Eagles kickoff:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website or download the mobile app.
- Complete registration with your personal information, then verify your identity via email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first daily wager of $1 or more on any Bears vs. Eagles market with odds -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, you receive FanCash equal to your stake amount within 72 hours.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your potential $2,000 in FanCash.
For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing users beyond this welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and bonus opportunities tied to major sporting events like this Bears vs. Eagles Black Friday matchup.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Black Friday and beyond.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.