Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Cardinals vs. Cowboys
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers up to $2,000 in FanCash for new users looking to bet on Monday Night Football. The Dallas Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Nov. 3, in a crucial primetime matchup as Dallas looks to make a playoff push. New bettors can take advantage of top-tier sportsbook promos while watching this NFC showdown unfold.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Cowboys vs. Cardinals
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. To qualify, bettors must place a minimum $1 cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day starting from account creation. If your daily wager loses, Fanatics returns the full stake as FanCash within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Cowboys to cover the spread against Arizona and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. However, if Dallas covers and your bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash bonus. The FanCash earned through this promotion expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $1 wager required daily with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- No promo code needed for activation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo for Monday Night Football
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus takes just a few simple steps before kickoff on Monday, Nov. 3. Follow these instructions to get started:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, address, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first $1+ wager on the Cowboys vs. Cardinals game or any other qualifying market.
- If your bet loses, receive up to $200 in FanCash within 72 hours.
For more information about this operator, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing customers
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides value to existing users through various promotional opportunities beyond the welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions by checking the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These ongoing promotions help enhance the betting experience throughout the NFL season and other major sporting events.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Cowboys vs. Cardinals.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
