Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Georgia vs. Florida

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with an opportunity to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash when betting on Saturday's Georgia vs. Florida rivalry game. This historic matchup features No. 5 Georgia taking on unranked Florida on Saturday, Nov. 1, making it an ideal target for new bettors looking to explore sportsbook promos.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Georgia vs. Florida
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new users to earn FanCash on losing wagers for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation. Each day, bettors can place a minimum $1 wager with odds of -500 or longer on any market, including Georgia vs. Florida betting options. If the daily wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the full stake as FanCash, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on Georgia to cover the spread against Florida and the Bulldogs fail to cover, you'll receive $150 in FanCash within 72 hours. However, if Georgia covers the spread and your bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that day. The promotion continues for 10 consecutive days, potentially earning up to $2,000 total in FanCash.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Daily wager minimum of $1 with maximum FanCash earning of $200 per day.
- Odds must be -500 or longer to qualify for the promotion.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the bonus.
- FanCash is non-withdrawable but can be used for future wagers.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus for Georgia vs. Florida is straightforward and requires no promo code. Follow these steps to get started:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on any Georgia vs. Florida market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, receive FanCash equal to your wager amount within 72 hours, up to $200.
- Repeat daily for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more detailed information about this sportsbook, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the new-user welcome offer, Fanatics Sportsbook frequently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the college football season. These bonuses include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance the betting experience. Current users can discover these opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app, where fresh offers are regularly updated to coincide with major sporting events like Georgia vs. Florida.
