Fanatics Sportsbook promo offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with up to $2,000 in FanCash for Monday Night Football on Monday, Oct. 20. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on the exciting matchup between the Buccaneers and Lions, two high-powered offenses that should deliver one of the year's best games. New customers can take advantage of this promotion without a promo code, making it easy to get started with one of the top sportsbook promos available.
Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer details for Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days, totaling up to $2,000. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires you to place a $1 minimum cash wager with odds of -500 or longer each day starting from account creation. If your daily bet loses, Fanatics will return the full stake as FanCash within 72 hours of settlement.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Bucs to cover the spread against the Lions and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. However, if your bet wins, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that day. The key terms for this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- Maximum $200 in FanCash per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- Must place qualifying bets for 10 consecutive days.
- This offer is not available in New York.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Bucs vs Lions
Getting started with this Monday Night Football promotion is straightforward and requires no Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus:
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by clicking any link on this page.
- Verify your identity with personal information, including name, address, date of birth, and last four SSN digits.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first qualifying bet of $1 or more on the Bucs vs Lions game with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying bets for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
For more detailed information about this sportsbook, check out our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook Review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond this new-user promotion. These ongoing offers can include profit boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience. Check the 'Promos' section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app regularly to discover the latest bonuses and take advantage of additional value for your Monday Night Football wagers and beyond.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Bucs vs. Lions
More welcome offers for Monday Night Football
Check out the welcome offers below to claim thousands in bonus bets from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.