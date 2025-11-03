Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers Up to $2,000 in FanCash for Monday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo delivers an outstanding opportunity for new bettors looking to wager on Monday Night Football. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys look to make a playoff charge as they take on the Arizona Cardinals in a primetime clash on Monday, Nov. 3. New users can secure up to $2,000 in FanCash while exploring competitive sportsbook promos for this exciting matchup.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Cowboys vs Cardinals
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with a unique 10-day opportunity to earn FanCash on losing wagers. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires no promo code and allows bettors to place daily wagers starting with their account creation. The promotion covers any market with minimum odds of -500 or longer.
Here's how the offer works during the 10 days:
- Place a minimum $1 cash wager daily on any qualifying market.
- If your wager loses, receive FanCash equal to your losing stake up to $200 per day.
- FanCash is issued within 72 hours of the losing wager settling.
- All FanCash expires seven days after issuance at 11:59 PM ET.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Cowboys to cover the spread against the Cardinals and the wager loses, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If you bet $50 on Prescott to throw over 1.5 touchdown passes and win, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that particular day. This Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus maximizes value by rewarding losing wagers while allowing winners to build their bankroll naturally.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer
Claiming this Monday Night Football promotion requires completing a simple registration process and making your first qualifying wager. Follow these steps to activate your account and start earning FanCash on Cowboys vs Cardinals betting markets.
- Register for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account by providing your full name, mailing address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your identity and activate your account through email authentication.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to fund your account.
- Apply the promotion in your bet slip before placing your first qualifying wager.
- Place a $1 minimum wager on any Cowboys vs Cardinals market with odds of -500 or longer.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your FanCash earnings.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the new-user welcome offer. Current users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers frequently target popular games, such as Monday Night Football, providing enhanced value for regular bettors who want to maximize their wagering experience throughout the NFL season.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Monday Night Football.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.