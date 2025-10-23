Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Thursday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new users with up to $2,000 in FanCash for Thursday Night Football on Oct. 23. The Chargers and Vikings lock horns in what promises to be an exciting primetime matchup, making it the perfect opportunity to explore sportsbook promos like this.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo allows new customers to earn up to $200 in FanCash daily for 10 consecutive days. You must place a $1 minimum wager with odds of -500 or longer each day, and if your bet loses, Fanatics will return the full stake in FanCash within 72 hours.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Chargers to cover the spread against the Vikings and they fall short, you'll receive $150 in FanCash. If the Chargers cover and you win, you keep your winnings but don't receive any FanCash for that day.
Key terms for this offer include:
- A minimum $10 deposit required to activate the bonus.
- Daily wagers must be $1 or more with odds of -500 or longer.
- You can earn a maximum of $200 in FanCash per day, up to $2,000 total over 10 days.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- This offer is valid for 10 consecutive days starting from account creation.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo
Claiming this Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus is straightforward and doesn't require a promo code. Follow these steps to get started before Thursday Night Football:
- Click any link on this page to access the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete registration by providing your full name, address, email, date of birth, and last four digits of your Social Security number.
- Verify your account through email authentication and make a minimum $10 deposit.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on the Chargers vs. Vikings game or any other market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, you will receive FanCash equal to your stake within 72 hours.
For more details about this offer and platform features, read our comprehensive Fanatics Sportsbook review.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers bonuses and boosts for existing customers beyond the new-user promotion. These ongoing offers include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience. Check the 'Promos' section in the Fanatics Sportsbook app to discover current offers and maximize your wagering value throughout the NFL season.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Vikings vs. Chargers
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.