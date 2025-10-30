Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers up to $2,000 in FanCash for Thursday Night Football
New users can claim a valuable Fanatics Sportsbook promo ahead of Thursday Night Football on Thursday, Oct. 30, when the Baltimore Ravens visit the Miami Dolphins. This promotion allows bettors to earn up to $2,000 in FanCash while wagering on the matchup between two teams looking to build momentum after recent victories. Both clubs enter with two wins apiece, making this an intriguing contest for those exploring sportsbook promos.
How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Thursday Night Football
The Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides new customers with an opportunity to earn FanCash on losing wagers over 10 consecutive days. This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo requires users to place at least $1 per day on qualifying markets with minimum odds of -500 or longer. When your daily wager loses, Fanatics Sportsbook returns the full stake as FanCash, up to $200 per day.
For example, if you bet $150 on the Ravens to cover the spread against Miami and the wager loses, you would receive $150 in FanCash. If you bet $50 on Lamar Jackson to throw for over 250 yards and that bet wins, you keep your winnings but receive no FanCash. The promotion continues for 10 days, allowing you to maximize the Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus by betting up to $200 daily on Thursday Night Football markets and other sporting events.
Key terms and conditions include:
- A minimum daily wager of $1 with odds of -500 or longer is required.
- You can get a maximum of $200 in FanCash per day.
- FanCash expires seven days after issuance.
- FanCash is issued within 72 hours of losing wager settlement.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the bonus.
New customers only. Terms, including FanCash terms, apply. The offer is available in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, and WY.
How to claim your Fanatics Sportsbook promo for Thursday Night Football
Claiming this promotion requires completing a simple registration process and making your first qualifying wager. Follow these steps to access the offer before Thursday Night Football:
- Click any link on this page to visit the Fanatics Sportsbook website and download the mobile app.
- Complete account registration with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your account.
- Place your first qualifying wager of $1 or more on Ravens vs. Dolphins or any other market with odds of -500 or longer.
- If your bet loses, you receive FanCash equal to your wager amount within 72 hours.
- Continue placing daily qualifying wagers for 10 consecutive days to maximize your bonus.
Check out our Fanatics Sportsbook Review for additional insights into the platform's features and betting options.
Additional Fanatics Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Fanatics Sportsbook regularly offers ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers, in addition to the new-user welcome offer. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the mobile app. These rotating offers often feature increased payouts on popular betting markets and can enhance your wagering experience on games like Thursday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
- 50% Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost to use on Ravens vs. Dolphins
More TNF promo offers
Compare and claim more offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings and FanDuel below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.