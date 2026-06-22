The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS is available now for new users looking to bet on Argentina vs. Austria. Use it to claim up to $100 in FanCash on your first day. This welcome offer is live as of June 22, so do not wait to get started.

How the Fanatics Sportsbook promo works for Argentina vs. Austria

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo gives new users up to $100 in FanCash on day one, with the chance to repeat the process for nine more days as part of a broader welcome offer worth up to $1,000 total. To qualify on day one, simply place a wager of at least $1 on any market at odds of -500 or longer. Argentina vs. Austria is a perfect target for that opening bet.

If your Argentina bet loses, you receive your stake back in FanCash, up to $100. If you back Austria and the match goes the other way, the same applies. Winning is great, but losing that first wager still puts FanCash back in your account to use on future bets. Check out other sportsbook promos to see how this offer stacks up against the competition.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Available to new users only who do not already have a Fanatics Sportsbook account.

Use promo code SIBONUS at registration to activate the offer.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

Place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer on day one.

FanCash awarded on a losing bet is capped at $100 per day.

FanCash is non-withdrawable and expires after seven days.

A 1x playthrough requirement must be completed before withdrawing.

The offer is available in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MO, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WI, and WY.

The overall welcome offer expires Aug. 23, 2026.

This Fanatics Sportsbook new-user promo is straightforward and well-suited for bettors who want to get in on a high-profile group stage match without overcommitting on day one. The Fanatics Sportsbook sign-up bonus rewards you even when the result does not go your way, making it a smart way to enter the platform during a major tournament.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code for Argentina vs. Austria

Signing up and placing your first bet on Argentina vs. Austria takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to activate the offer:

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play to get started on the platform. Open the app and begin the registration process by entering your personal information, including a government-issued ID for account verification. Enter promo code SIBONUS when prompted during sign-up to activate the welcome offer. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any available banking method in the app. Navigate to the Argentina vs. Austria match and place a wager of at least $1 at odds of -500 or longer to complete your day-one qualifying bet. If your bet loses, FanCash of up to $100 will be credited to your account. Complete the 1x playthrough requirement before requesting a withdrawal, and use any FanCash within seven days of receipt.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, read our full Fanatics Sportsbook Review .

Existing user offers for Argentina vs. Austria at Fanatics Sportsbook

Fanatics Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users throughout major tournaments. Current account holders should check the Promos tab inside the Fanatics Sportsbook app to see what is available for Group J action and beyond. New offers are added regularly, so it pays to check back often during the tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.