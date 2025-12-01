FanDuel Missouri Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets
Missouri sportsbook promos are off to a strong start with sports betting now legal in the state, and the FanDuel promo code is leading the way. New users can unlock $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 wager, giving bettors an immediate boost as they jump into legal online sports betting. No FanDuel promo code is required — just sign up, place your first $5 bet, and the bonus bets follow. It’s a fast, high-value offer that helps Missouri players get more out of their first few wagers from the first day of legal online betting.
If you’re gearing up for a bigger wager this weekend, our exclusive $2,500 no sweat bet offer is a strong way to play it. Simply deposit and wager at least $500, and if your first bet settles as a loss, FanDuel will return the full amount in bonus bets — up to $2,500. You can’t pair this with the standard ‘bet and get’ promo, but if you’re aiming for a higher-stakes opportunity with built-in protection, this safety net is the one to consider.
FanDuel Missouri promo code details for launch day
No FanDuel Missouri promo code is needed to claim this welcome offer. New users who sign up and place a $5 first bet will receive $300 in bonus bets if that initial wager wins, giving Missouri bettors an immediate boost as they get started with legal Missouri betting.
Key terms for this FanDuel new-user Missouri promo:
- You must be 21 or older.
- This offer is for new FanDuel Missouri Sportsbook users only.
- A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager are required.
- You’ll receive $300 in bonus bets only if your first bet wins.
- Bonus-bet winnings do not include the bonus stake.
- Bonus bets can be used in full or split into smaller wagers.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
How to claim your FanDuel promo code offer
Claiming this FanDuel Missouri promo is quick and straightforward. There’s no promo code required — just follow the steps below to unlock up to $300 in bonus bets after your first wager:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook using the link in this article and complete your account details.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit to activate your new-user offer.
- Place your first $5 bet on any sports market available in Missouri.
- Use your $300 in bonus bets however you prefer — all at once or split into smaller wagers.
Make sure to check out our complete FanDuel review for more details on this Missouri sportsbook.
Compare more Missouri launch day offers
Make the most out of this Missouri sports betting launch on Dec. 1, 2025, by claiming all the welcome offers below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$300 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
