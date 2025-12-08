FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 for Eagles vs Chargers Monday Night Football
New users can claim a generous welcome offer with this FanDuel promo code promotion for Monday Night Football on Dec. 8. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this $150 bonus when you bet $5 on Eagles vs Chargers and your wager wins. This prime-time showdown between Philadelphia and Los Angeles provides the perfect opportunity to explore sportsbook promos with one of the season's most anticipated matchups.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Monday Night Football
This FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no special code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5 and place their first real money wager on any available market. If your initial $5 bet wins, FanDuel awards $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Minimum deposit and bet amount is $5.
- Bonus bets are only awarded if your qualifying wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Eagles to cover the spread at -3.5 and they win by seven points, you receive your original winnings plus $150 in bonus bets. If Philadelphia only wins by three points, your bet loses and no bonus is awarded. You could also wager $5 on the Chargers moneyline, and if Los Angeles pulls off an upset victory, you collect both your regular payout and the $150 bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Eagles vs Chargers
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes and requires no special code. Follow these steps to get started before Monday Night Football:
- Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 real money wager on any available Eagles vs Chargers market.
- If your bet wins, collect $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
New users can explore all available betting options and markets through our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel promotions for existing customers
FanDuel Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for current users beyond this initial welcome bonus. Existing customers can discover daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the mobile app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular markets and can provide extra value for regular Monday Night Football betting throughout the season.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
More Welcome bonuses for first-time bettors
Already have a FanDuel Sportsbook account? Check out these other great offers from legal sportsbooks in your area.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$2,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.