FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets if You Win for the NBA Finals
Game 4 of the NBA Finals is set to tip off, and FanDuel is offering new users a chance to boost their bankroll with one of the best sportsbook promos. Place your first $5 bet, and if it wins, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets — no FanDuel promo code needed.
Whether you think the Thunder will bounce back to even the series or the Pacers will take a commanding 3-1 lead, this offer gives you an easy way into the action.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the FanDuel NBA Finals offer
No FanDuel promo code is necessary to claim this new-user bonus, but it’s important to understand a few key details before placing your first bet:
- You must claim this offer through the FanDuel Sportsbook app; a download is required to complete registration and qualify.
- You must deposit and place a minimum $5 wager on the NBA Finals or any other available market.
- There are no minimum odds requirements on your initial bet.
- If your first bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets.
- These bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and must be used within seven days of issuance.
Because your first bet must win to unlock the bonus, it’s smart to back the strongest favorite available to maximize your chances of earning the $200 in bonus bets.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More FanDuel offers for all users
FanDuel is also rolling out extra odds boosts and NBA Finals promos during the series. Here is what's available today:
- NBA Finals Profit Boost: Get a 30% profit boost for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
- FanDuel referral program: Invite a friend to join FanDuel, and when they register and place a qualifying sports bet, you’ll earn $50 in bonus bets once their wager settles.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel
Getting started with this FanDuel NBA Finals bonus takes just a few minutes. Follow these simple steps:
- Register: Tap any link on this page to open your new FanDuel Sportsbook account. You’ll need to download the app to complete your registration and claim the welcome bonus. No FanDuel promo code required — just sign up and start betting.
- Make a deposit: Fund your account with a minimum of $5 to qualify.
- Place a bet: Wager $5 or more on any eligible market, including NBA Finals bets.
- Use your bonus: If your first bet wins, you’ll be credited with $200 in bonus bets.
Compare NBA Finals betting promos
FanDuel’s $5 to win $200 offer is a standout NBA Finals promo for new users. It’s an easy way to boost your bankroll ahead of Game 4 — and we’ve listed even more sportsbook promos below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
U.S. Open Betting Promo
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZRDYW
Bonus Form
$200 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
NA
$1
Days To Use Bonus
7 Days
7 Days
7 Days
14 Days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.