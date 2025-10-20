FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus for Monday Night Football
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions lock horns on Monday Night Football in Week 7 in what could be an instant classic. The FanDuel promo code is not required; simply register, bet $5, and you could receive $300 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. This offer is one of our favorite sportsbook promos available for MNF this week.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Monday Night Football
FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ new-user promotion is straightforward. A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just download the app, register, and place your first bet of $5 or more on any market. If your qualifying wager wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and you must play through them once before withdrawing any winnings. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10 in winnings (not $20) since the bonus bet stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- You only receive the $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your winning qualifying bet.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours).
- There is a 1x playthrough requirement before cashing out winnings.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
Because the win condition is essential — only winning first bets qualify for the bonus — consider wagering your initial $5 on a heavy favorite to maximize your chance of securing the $300 bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Monday Night Football
Prime-time matchups like Buccaneers vs. Lions deserve prime betting opportunities, and FanDuel’s new user promotion delivers. Ready to get in on the action for this pivotal NFC showdown? Here’s your game plan for claiming the ‘Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer:
- Register: Create a FanDuel account with your personal information and complete identity verification.
- Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim your bonus.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 7 market (including Buccaneers vs. Lions) or any other sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your first bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets.
It’s that easy to unlock your bonus and elevate your Monday Night Football experience. For more details on FanDuel’s features, check out our in-depth FanDuel review.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning; existing users can access a variety of ongoing promotions throughout the NFL season. From odds boosts to parlay insurance and special event bonuses, FanDuel keeps the excitement going for all customers.
More welcome offers for Monday Night Football
Claim more welcome bonuses from the top online sportsbooks. See how DK, BetMGM, and Caesars stack up below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.