FanDuel Promo Code Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus for NFL Week 7
NFL Week 7 brings can’t-miss action, including the Los Angeles Rams vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The FanDuel promo code offer is worth $300 in bonus bets. Bet $5 to win one of the top sportsbook promos available today.
How the FanDuel promo code works for NFL Week 7
A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying first bet on NFL Week 7 or any other market. If your first bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins. Bonus bets expire after seven days and require a 1x playthrough before withdrawal. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 returns $10 in winnings (bonus bet stake not included).
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- You only receive the $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- A 1x playthrough is required before withdrawing any winnings.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
Since only winning first bets qualify for the $300 bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite to boost your chances of securing the bonus bets.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel bonus for NFL Week 7
With the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings clashing in a pivotal early window and the Falcons and 49ers headlining Sunday night, now is the perfect time to get in on the action. Here’s your game plan for claiming the “Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win” offer:
- Register: Create your FanDuel account with your personal details and verify your identity.
- Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim your bonus.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 7 market or any other sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your first bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets.
It’s that straightforward to lock in your bonus and get ready for NFL Week 7. For more insights, check out our FanDuel review.
FanDuel promotions for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing users can find a range of ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and special event offers throughout the NFL season. Be sure to check the app regularly for the latest opportunities beyond the new user promotion.
Welcome bonuses for NFL Week 7
Claim more NFL Week 7 welcome offers from these top sportsbooks:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.