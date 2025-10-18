FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Today’s FanDuel promo code offer is a big one: Bet $5 on Ohio State vs. Wisconsin and get $300 in bonus bets if you win.. As part of FanDuel’s latest batch of sportsbook promos, this offer is one of the top welcome bonuses of October 2025.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
FanDuel’s “Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win” new user promotion is a straightforward way to boost your bankroll for the Buckeyes vs. Badgers showdown. A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just sign up, deposit at least $5, and place your first bet on any market. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins. Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours, expire after seven days, and require a 1x playthrough before you can withdraw winnings. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds would return $10 in winnings (not $20) since the bonus bet stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- Your first bet must win to receive $300 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your winning bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours).
- A 1x playthrough is required before withdrawing cash winnings.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
If you want the best chance at the $300 bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite. The win condition is essential — only winning first bets qualify for the bonus.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus
With the Buckeyes and Badgers set to battle in Madison, now is the perfect time to get in on the betting action. Whether you are backing Ohio State’s explosive offense or Wisconsin’s home-field advantage, claiming the FanDuel bonus is simple. Here’s your game plan for securing the “Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win” offer:
- Register: Create a FanDuel account with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any Ohio State vs. Wisconsin market or any other sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
It is that easy to claim your bonus and elevate your college football betting experience. For more details on features and user experience, check out our FanDuel review.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing FanDuel users can access a variety of ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the college football season.
- Boostin’ with the Boys CFP Profit Boost: Get a 30% profit boost token to use on any CFB game between Oct. 16 and Oct. 18.
- Big Match on Campus Profit Boost: Get a 50% profit boost token for any bet on Alabama vs. Tennessee.
More welcome offers for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin
Claim over $2,000 in welcome bonuses from the best online sportsbooks below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.