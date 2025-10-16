SI

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus for Steelers vs. Bengals

Brian Giuffra

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win on Steelers vs. Bengals. No FanDuel promo code is needed to claim this new user bonus.
The Week 7 Thursday Night Football clash features the surging Steelers visiting the struggling Bengals. The FanDuel promo code offer gives new users a chance to score a $300 in bonus bets payout. Win your first wager with FanDuel to cash in one of the best sportsbook promos available this week.

How a FanDuel promo code works for Steelers vs. Bengals

FanDuel’s “Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win” offer is a proven new user promotion for Steelers vs. Bengals. A FanDuel promo code is not needed; simply register, deposit $5, and place your first bet. If your qualifying wager wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and a 1x playthrough is required before withdrawal. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10 in winnings (the stake is not included).

Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:

  • The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
  • Your first bet must win to receive $300 in bonus bets.
  • Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling.
  • Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours).
  • You must wager bonus bets once before withdrawing winnings.
  • Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins. To maximize your odds, consider placing your qualifying $5 wager on a heavy favorite. The win condition is essential — only winning first bets qualify for the bonus.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Prime-time game plan: How to claim your Steelers vs. Bengals FanDuel bonus

Prime-time matchups like Steelers vs. Bengals deserve prime betting opportunities. Ready to lock in your “Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win” offer? Here’s your game plan for claiming the bonus and getting in on the Thursday Night Football action:

  1. Register: Create a FanDuel account with your personal information and complete identity verification.
  2. Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.
  3. Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
  4. Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 7 market or any other available sports market.
  5. Receive bonus bets: If your first bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.

Claiming your bonus is straightforward and takes just a few minutes from registration to first wager. For more insights, check out our detailed FanDuel review.

FanDuel promo offers for existing users

The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing users can access a variety of ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, parlay insurance, and featured contests throughout the NFL season. Check the promotions tab in the app for the latest ways to enhance your betting experience.

  • NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: Place an anytime TD wager on Steelers vs. Bengals and get a share of $2 million in bonus bets if your player scores the first or last touchdown of the game.
  • NFL Profit Boost: Get a 30% profit boost on any Steelers vs. Bengals wager.

More welcome offers for Steelers vs. Bengals

After claiming this FanDuel offer, make sure to check out what DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook are offering for tonight’s game.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

