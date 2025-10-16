FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus for Thursday Night Football
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals renew their AFC North rivalry on Thursday Night Football, and you can place your first bet with FanDuel Sportsbook without a FanDuel promo code. Place a $5 qualifying wager and, if your first bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets. Claim this offer and other top sportsbook promos right here.
How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Thursday Night Football
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this new-user bonus; just sign up, deposit at least $5, and place your first bet on Thursday Night Football or any available market. If your first wager wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins. Bonus bets expire after seven days and require a 1x playthrough before withdrawal. For example, a $25 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $25 in winnings, not $50, since the stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- Minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- You only receive the $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- There is a 1x playthrough requirement before cashing out winnings.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
To maximize your chance of receiving the $300 bonus, consider placing your initial $5 wager on a heavy favorite. Since the win condition is essential, only winning first bets qualify for the bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Prime-time plays: How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Thursday Night Football
Classic rivalries deserve premium betting opportunities, and Thursday Night Football between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati is no exception. Whether you’re backing the Steelers’ road streak or eyeing a Bengals bounce-back, here’s your game plan to secure the Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win offer:
- Register: Create a FanDuel account with your personal information and complete identity verification.
- Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any NFL Week 7 market (including Thursday Night Football) or any other sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
It’s that straightforward to get in the game and claim your bonus for Thursday Night Football. To learn more about FanDuel Sportsbook offers, features, payment options, and more, check out our full FanDuel review.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing users can access a variety of ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season. Check the app regularly for the latest ways to add value to your bets.
- NFL $2M Touchdown Jackpot: Win a share of $2 million in bonus bets if your Thursday Night Football anytime TD pick scores the first or last touchdown.
- NFL Profit Boost: Grab a 30% profit boost to use on any Thursday Night Football wager.
More welcome offers for Thursday Night Football
Claim over $2,000 in welcome bonuses from the top online sportsbooks in the nation. See how each offer stacks up below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
