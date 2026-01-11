SI

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for 49ers vs. Eagles

Ryan Hagen

Get $300 in bonus bets with no FanDuel promo code needed for 49ers vs Eagles. Bet $5, win $300 if your wager hits Sunday.
Get $300 in bonus bets with no FanDuel promo code needed for 49ers vs Eagles. Bet $5, win $300 if your wager hits Sunday. / Sports Illustrated

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win. FanDuel $250. CLAIM NOW. dark

The FanDuel promo code offer delivers incredible value for new users betting on Sunday's NFC Wild Card showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $300 bonus opportunity. The Eagles put Jalen Hurts' perfect 5-0 home playoff record on the line Jan. 12 against the visiting 49ers in what promises to be an electric atmosphere at Lincoln Financial Field. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff.

FanDuel promo code offer details for 49ers vs. Eagles

This generous welcome offer requires no FanDuel promo code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5 and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Key terms and conditions include:

  • Minimum $5 deposit and first wager required.
  • Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial $5 bet wins.
  • $300 in bonus bets expires seven days after issuance.
  • Bonus bet amount is not returned with winnings from successful bonus wagers.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Eagles to cover the spread against the 49ers and Philadelphia wins, you receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Eagles fail to cover, you only lose your initial $5 wager with no bonus bets awarded. Consider backing Brock Purdy to throw multiple touchdown passes or Christian McCaffrey to find the end zone in this high-stakes playoff matchup.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Eagles vs. 49ers

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just minutes before Sunday's kickoff. Follow these simple steps to get started:

  1. Click any link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
  2. Complete account setup with your personal information and verify your identity.
  3. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
  4. Place a $5 wager on any available betting market for the 49ers vs. Eagles game or any other sport.
  5. If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours to continue betting.

Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about this top-rated sportsbook.

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides value beyond the initial welcome offer through daily odds boosts, profit boosts and special event promotions. Existing customers can find these ongoing opportunities in the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These rotating offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, same-game parlay insurance and seasonal bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

  • FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
  • FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
  • NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Ryan Hagen
RYAN HAGEN

Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.

Home/Betting Promo