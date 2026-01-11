FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Chargers vs Patriots
The FanDuel promo code offer delivers an incredible welcome bonus for new users betting on Sunday's AFC wild-card matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots. No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this $300 bonus when you bet just $5 and win. With both Justin Herbert and Drake Maye among the most-sacked quarterbacks this season, this Jan. 11 showdown promises plenty of action for your first wager on sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Chargers vs Patriots betting
This FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no special code to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If your qualifying bet wins, FanDuel awards $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Minimum $5 deposit and $5 initial wager required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first wager wins.
- $300 in bonus bets must be used within seven days of issuance.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings from bonus bet wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Chargers to cover the spread against the Patriots and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If you then use those bonus bets on a +100 market and win, you'll receive $300 in withdrawable cash. However, if your initial $5 wager on the Chargers loses, you won't receive the bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Patriots vs Chargers
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few simple steps before Sunday night's kickoff. Follow this process to secure your welcome bonus:
- Register for a new FanDuel account using the links on this page and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method.
- Place a $5 qualifying wager on any available betting market, including Chargers vs Patriots props, spreads, or totals.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
New users can learn more about the platform's features and betting options in our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Current users can find daily profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses in the 'Promotions' tab of the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change regularly, so checking the promotions section ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting experience.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
- FanDuel 1Q Best Protect: Stay in the game—if a first-quarter injury impacts your NFL wager, you’re protected.
- NFL Your Way: Adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when crafting uniquely tailored NFL bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.