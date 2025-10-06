FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Chiefs vs. Jaguars
The FanDuel promo code offer for Chiefs vs. Jaguars is a can’t-miss opportunity — no code is needed to access $300 in bonus bets. While the Jaguars boast a 3-1 record, the Chiefs remain AFC royalty. Among the latest sportsbook promos, this one stands out. Just place a winning $5 wager, and you’ll unlock the bonus.
What to know about the FanDuel promo for Chiefs vs. Jaguars
A FanDuel promo code is not needed for this welcome bonus opportunity. Place a qualifying first bet of at least $5 on Chiefs vs. Jaguars and, if your bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Bonus bets expire after seven days and must be wagered through once before they can be cashed out. Only winning first bets qualifies for the bonus, so the win condition is essential. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 returns $10 in winnings (not $20) since the stake is not included.
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- Only winning first bets receive the $300 in bonus bets.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your qualifying bet settling.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours).
- A 1x playthrough is required before withdrawing winnings.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
To maximize your chance at the $300 bonus, consider placing your initial five-dollar wager on a heavy favorite. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded only if your first bet wins, and this offer has no minimum odds requirements.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Chiefs vs. Jaguars
Prime-time matchups like Chiefs vs. Jaguars demand a winning strategy. Ready to get in on the action? Here’s your step-by-step game plan to secure the FanDuel welcome offer.
- Download the app: You’ll need to download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.
- Register: Create your FanDuel account using your personal information and complete the identity verification process.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any Chiefs vs. Jaguars market or any other sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
Claiming your bonus is simple and takes just a few minutes, perfect for game day excitement. For more details, check out our FanDuel review.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing users can enjoy a variety of ongoing promotions, odds boosts, and special event bonuses throughout the season. Stay tuned for more ways to keep your betting experience exciting and rewarding.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
Comparing Chiefs vs. Jaguars promos
The offers below allow you to claim thousands more in bonus bets, which can set you up for next week’s slate of games.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.