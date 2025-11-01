FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for Georgia vs. Florida
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this incredible welcome offer for Saturday's Georgia vs. Florida showdown. New users can bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if their wager wins on Nov. 1. This rivalry matchup between No. 5 Georgia and unranked Florida presents an excellent opportunity to take advantage of sportsbook promos.
FanDuel promo code offer details for Georgia vs. Florida
This FanDuel promo code offer requires no code entry to activate. New customers simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first $5 wager on any available market. If your bet wins, FanDuel will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- You must use a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Make a minimum $5 deposit into your new account.
- Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned; the bonus amount itself is not returned.
For example, if you bet $5 on Georgia to cover the spread and win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If you bet $5 on Florida to win outright and lose, you won't receive the bonus bets. Using a $300 bonus bet on a market with +100 odds would return $300 in withdrawable cash if successful.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Georgia vs. Florida
Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward and requires no special code entry. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Click a link on this page to begin registration and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app when prompted.
- Complete the registration process with your personal information, including date of birth and mailing address.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, debit card, or credit card.
- Place a $5 initial wager on any Georgia vs. Florida betting market or other available sports.
- If your bet wins, receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours, plus your regular winnings.
Your bonus funds will require a one-time playthrough to convert winnings to withdrawable cash. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for more details about this sportsbook.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
FanDuel consistently offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts to current customers, extending beyond the initial welcome offer. Existing users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers change regularly, providing value for both new and experienced bettors throughout the college football season.
Compare other online sportsbook welcome bonuses
The offers below from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook can provide you with thousands more in bonus bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.