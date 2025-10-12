FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 6
NFL Week 6 arrives with no unbeaten teams left, and the FanDuel promo code offer is here to add excitement. No code is needed, just bet $5, and if your first wager wins, you get $300 in bonus bets. Among the latest sportsbook promos, this one stands out for its simplicity and value.
How a FanDuel promo code works for NFL Week 6
The FanDuel offer is a straightforward new user promotion for NFL Week 6. A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just register, deposit at least $5, and place your first bet. You only receive the $300 in bonus bets if your first wager wins. Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours, expire after seven days, and have a 1x playthrough requirement. Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- The minimum qualifying bet is $5.
- The $300 bonus is awarded only if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of settlement.
- Bonus bets expire after seven days (168 hours).
- One-time playthrough required before withdrawing winnings.
- Bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings.
For the best chance at securing your bonus, consider placing your initial five-dollar wager on a heavy favorite. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins, so picking a strong favorite can maximize your opportunity.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the FanDuel offer for NFL Week 6
With NFL Week 6 wide open and no dominant team in sight, now is the perfect time to get in on the action. Ready to claim the FanDuel offer? Follow these steps to secure your bonus and make the most of this week’s unpredictable matchups:
- Register: Create your FanDuel Sportsbook account, providing personal details and verifying your identity.
- Download the app: Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access and claim your bonus.
- Deposit: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first five-dollar wager on any NFL Week 6 market or any other available sports market.
- Receive bonus bets: If and only if your first bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Claiming your bonus is quick and easy. Just follow the steps above and you’ll be ready for NFL Week 6 action. You can also check out our FanDuel review to learn more about this top sportsbook.
FanDuel promo offers for existing users
If you’re already a FanDuel customer, you can enjoy a variety of ongoing promotions, including odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event bonuses throughout the NFL season.
- NFL Bet Protect: If a player in your pre-live bet exits in the first quarter and doesn’t come back into the game, your wager is still treated as a winner.
- NFL Play Your Way: Adjust lines, make custom player props, and get instant odds when you create unique bets you’ll only find at FanDuel.
More NFL Week 6 welcome offers
The offers below from DraftKings, BetMGM, and Caesars Sportsbook can give you thousands more in bonus bets.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
