FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win for Thursday Night Football
A FanDuel promo code is not required to claim the ‘bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win’ offer for Thursday Night Football. Just sign up, place a $5 qualifying bet, and if your first wager wins, you’ll get $300 bonus bets. Among the latest sportsbook promos, this new user promotion stands out for its simplicity and value.
The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers are both 3-1, setting the stage for a high-stakes Week 5 showdown.
How a FanDuel promo code works for Thursday Night Football
A FanDuel promo code is not needed; just download the app, register, and place a $5 qualifying bet on Thursday Night Football. If your first bet wins, you’ll receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours. Remember, the $300 bonus is awarded ONLY if your first bet wins. Bonus bets expire after seven days and require a 1x playthrough before withdrawal. For example, a $10 bonus bet at +100 odds returns $10 in winnings (bonus bet stake not included).
Here are the most important FanDuel Sportsbook promo terms to note:
- A minimum $5 qualifying bet is required.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if your first bet wins.
- Bonus bets delivered within 72 hours of bet settlement.
- Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.
- 1x playthrough required before withdrawing winnings.
- Bonus bet stake is not returned with winnings.
Since you only receive the bonus if your first bet wins, consider wagering on a heavy favorite for your initial $5 bet. This increases your chances of unlocking the $300 bonus bets.
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win from FanDuel - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your FanDuel bonus for Thursday Night Football
Ready to get started for Rams vs. 49ers? Here’s how to claim the Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins offer:
- Download the app: First, download the FanDuel Sportsbook app.
- Register: Create a FanDuel account with your personal information and verify your identity.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $5.
- Make a bet: Place your first $5 wager on any sports market (including Thursday Night Football).
- Receive bonus bets: If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets.
It’s that straightforward — download, bet, and win to secure your bonus. For more details, check out our FanDuel review.
More FanDuel promos for all users
The FanDuel welcome offer is just the beginning. Existing users can enjoy ongoing promotions, profit boosts, and parlay insurance on a variety of sports throughout the year. Be sure to check the app regularly for the latest ways to enhance your betting experience.
Comparing Thursday Night Football promos
Get even more out of this NFL season by claiming thousands more from the welcome offers below:
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.