FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get Up To $250 Starting With Tampa Bay vs. Dallas Thursday Night Football

New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code this week. Bet on Thursday Night Football between Tampa Bay and Dallas, and maximize your welcome offer through Oct. 8. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare your options before signing up.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Works for Thursday Night Football

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new users simply need to make a qualifying deposit and place their first wager. Here's how it breaks down: place a $5 qualifying bet on any market, and FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets whether your wager wins or loses. Repeat this process for five consecutive days to unlock the full $250 bonus.

For Thursday's matchup between Tampa Bay and Dallas, you could place your initial $5 bet on the moneyline, spread, or total. If you pick Dallas to win and the Cowboys secure victory, you'll receive your $50 bonus bets immediately. If your selection doesn't hit, you still get the $50 bonus bets to use on Friday's action or any other eligible market. The bonus bets remain valid for seven days after issuance, giving you plenty of time to deploy them strategically.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to qualify.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet, regardless of outcome.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to maximize the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Tampa Bay versus Dallas:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the Thursday Night Football betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on any option, such as the game winner or total points. Receive your $50 bonus bets immediately after your first bet settles, regardless of whether it wins or loses. Repeat steps three and four for the next four days to accumulate up to $250 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on eligible wagers; any winnings become withdrawable, though the bonus stake itself is not returned.

For more details on what FanDuel offers, read our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Offers for Existing Users

FanDuel regularly rolls out promotions and boosts for established customers beyond the welcome offer. These ongoing deals can include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions tied to major events. To discover what's currently available, check the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app, where you'll find all active offers and their specific terms. Existing users should routinely visit this section to stay updated on limited-time opportunities that could enhance their Thursday Night Football wagers or any other upcoming matchups.

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