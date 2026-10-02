FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on College Football Tonight To Start Earning $250 Bonus Bets

College Football Week 5 brings some of the most compelling matchups of the season, and there's no better time to join FanDuel Sportsbook. New users can claim up to $250 in bonus bets with a FanDuel promo code offer available on Oct. 2. Whether you're eyeing Pittsburgh's trip to Virginia Tech or Alabama's road test at Mississippi State, you can maximize your College Football Week 5 action with sportsbook promos that reward your early bets.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel Promo Code Works for College Football Week 5

The FanDuel promo code offer requires no code to claim. Instead, new customers simply need to make a qualifying deposit and place their first wager to unlock daily bonus bets. Here's how it works: place a $5 qualifying bet on any College Football Week 5 matchup, and FanDuel will issue $50 in bonus bets whether your wager wins or loses. Repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the full $250 bonus.

The bonus structure is straightforward and designed to give you multiple opportunities to build your bankroll throughout the week. If you place a $5 bet on Pittsburgh versus Virginia Tech and it loses, you'll still receive $50 in bonus bets to use on subsequent games like Ohio State at Iowa or Miami at Clemson. If your initial wager wins, you'll pocket those winnings plus receive your $50 bonus bets to deploy on additional College Football Week 5 contests.

Key terms and conditions include:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to earn the full $250.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your FanDuel Sign-Up Bonus for College Football Week 5

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on College Football Week 5 games:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app and complete the registration process by verifying your identity and personal information. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred banking method. Browse the College Football Week 5 betting markets and place your first $5 wager on any game, such as Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech or Alabama at Mississippi State. Once your bet settles, FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for the next four days to accumulate the full $250 in bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on College Football Week 5 matchups like Ohio State at Iowa, Miami at Clemson, or any other available contest. Any winnings from bonus bets become withdrawable funds, though the bonus stake itself is not returned.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Codes and Ongoing Offers

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding players after the welcome offer. Existing customers can access a variety of ongoing promotions by checking the Promotions tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. Throughout College Football Week 5 and beyond, FanDuel regularly features betting boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses that can enhance your wagering experience.

These promotions change frequently and are tailored to major sporting events, so it's worth checking the app regularly to stay updated on the latest opportunities. Whether you're looking to boost your odds on a specific game or earn additional bonus bets, FanDuel's promotional calendar ensures there's always something available for active bettors.

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