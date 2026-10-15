FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Seahawks vs. Broncos, Get Up To $350 Bonus Bets

FanDuel promo code offers new users up to $350 in bonus bets for Thursday, Oct. 15. Bet on the Seahawks vs Broncos matchup and other sportsbook promos to maximize your welcome offer. This is a multi-day promotion that rewards consistent action across your first week of betting.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Seahawks vs Broncos

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. Instead, you'll earn $50 in bonus bets each day for five consecutive days by placing a $5 qualifying wager. Start with Thursday's Seahawks vs Broncos game at 8:15 PM ET as your first qualifying bet, then continue through the Week 6 slate to unlock the full $350 bonus.

Here's how the bonus structure works: Place a $5 bet on any market during the Seahawks-Broncos matchup, and you'll receive $50 in bonus bets whether your wager wins or loses. If you win your $5 bet on Seattle's defense or Denver's offense, you keep your winnings plus earn the $50 bonus. If your bet loses, you still get the $50 bonus bets to use on Sunday's early games or later matchups. Repeat this process for five days total to accumulate the full $350 bonus.

Your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so you'll want to use them on upcoming Week 6 games like the Rams-Cardinals matchup or the Packers-Cowboys shootout. The bonus stake itself doesn't return as cash if your bonus bet wins, but your winnings do become withdrawable. Here are the key terms:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

Receive $50 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to maximize the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days (168 hours) after issuance.

The bonus stake is not returned in any winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for Week 6 NFL betting

Follow these steps to sign up and start earning your bonus bets on the Seahawks vs Broncos game and beyond.

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Browse the betting markets for Thursday's Seahawks vs Broncos matchup at 8:15 PM ET. Place a $5 wager on any market, such as the spread, moneyline, or player props. Receive your first $50 bonus bets immediately after your bet settles. Repeat steps 4-6 for four more consecutive days to unlock the remaining $300 in bonus bets.

For a detailed breakdown of FanDuel's features and betting options, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and bonuses for existing users

FanDuel doesn't stop rewarding you after your welcome bonus expires. The sportsbook regularly rolls out daily boosts, parlay bonuses, and other promotions for established customers. You'll find these ongoing offers by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and checking the Promotions tab, where new deals appear regularly throughout the week. Whether you're betting on the Seahawks-Broncos matchup or Sunday's slate of games, there's always something new to explore.

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