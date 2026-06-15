FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Spain vs. Cabo Verde, Get Bonus Bets Guaranteed

A FanDuel promo code is not required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can earn $350 in bonus bets guaranteed by placing a $5 wager each day for seven days, starting with Spain vs. Cabo Verde. This offer is available through Monday, June 15.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Spain vs. Cabo Verde

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward: place a $5 wager each day for seven consecutive days and receive $350 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bets win or lose. No FanDuel promo code is required to unlock this deal. Simply create a new account, make a minimum deposit of $5, and start betting.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this FanDuel sign-up bonus:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to be eligible for the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place a $5 real-money wager each day for seven consecutive days on any available market.

Bonus bets are awarded after all seven bets have settled, win or lose.

Bonus funds are valid for seven days after issuance.

Complete a one-time playthrough requirement to unlock winnings from bonus bets.

Use Spain vs. Cabo Verde as your Day 1 wager to get started. If you back Spain to win and La Roja delivers on the prediction of a 3-0 result, your real-money bet pays out as normal and your bonus bet journey is underway. If Cabo Verde pulls off a stunning upset and your bet does not cash, you still earn your bonus bets after all seven days are complete. Either way, the $350 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of your final bet settling.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for Spain vs. Cabo Verde

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started ahead of Spain vs. Cabo Verde:

Register by clicking any link on this page. Have your personal information ready, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your new FanDuel Sportsbook account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first $5 real-money wager on any available market, such as Spain vs. Cabo Verde, to begin Day 1 of the seven-day promotion. Continue placing a $5 wager each day for the remaining six days. Your bets can be placed on any market available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Collect your $350 in bonus bets after all seven bets have settled. Bonus funds will appear in your account within 72 hours of the final bet settling.

For a deeper look at what FanDuel has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook does not stop rewarding users after the welcome bonus. The platform regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Whether it is a major international tournament or a midweek slate of games, there is usually something worth checking out.

The easiest way to stay on top of the latest FanDuel promo codes and offers is to visit the Promotions section directly within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, so it pays to check back often and take advantage of everything the platform has available.

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