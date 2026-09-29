FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on the MLB Wild Card Games Tonight to Start Earning $250 Bonus Bets

Baseball's postseason intensity reaches a fever pitch on Sept. 29 with four Wild Card matchups across both leagues. New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets through a FanDuel promo code offer available today. This welcome bonus lets you wager on Philadelphia at Atlanta, Chicago at Houston, Boston at New York, and Chicago at San Diego. Check out available sportsbook promos to maximize your postseason betting strategy.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for Wild Card betting

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. New customers simply need to deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any betting market. Your first bet triggers a $50 bonus bet, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. The beauty of this offer is its flexibility: you can repeat this process for five consecutive days to accumulate up to $250 in total bonus bets.

Here's what you need to know about the terms and conditions:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your account.

Place a $5 qualifying wager on any betting market, including Wild Card games.

Receive $50 in bonus bets after your first bet settles, win or lose.

Repeat daily wagers for five consecutive days to maximize the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The bonus stake does not return in your winnings.

Let's say you bet $5 on the Braves to beat the Phillies at 2 PM ET and your wager loses. You'll still receive $50 in bonus bets to use on another Wild Card matchup. If your initial $5 bet wins, you keep those winnings plus earn the $50 bonus bets for additional wagering. This FanDuel sign-up bonus structure gives new bettors multiple opportunities to build their bankroll throughout the postseason slate.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your FanDuel promo code new-user offer for Wild Card games

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on today's Wild Card matchups:

Visit the FanDuel Sportsbook app or website and select "Sign Up." Enter your personal information and verify your identity to complete registration. Navigate to the Cashier section and deposit at least $5 using your preferred payment method. Browse the Wild Card betting markets and place a $5 qualifying wager on any game. Receive your $50 bonus bets after your first bet settles. Repeat the process for up to five days to earn the full $250 in bonus bets.

For a comprehensive look at what FanDuel offers, check out our full FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and offers

FanDuel regularly introduces new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. These promotions change frequently and often feature enhanced odds on popular matchups, parlay boosts, and other valuable incentives. To discover what's currently available, open the FanDuel Sportsbook app and visit the Promotions tab, where you'll find all active offers tailored to your betting interests. Existing users should check this section regularly to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo codes and seasonal promotions.

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