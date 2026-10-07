FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 on Tonight Divisional Series Games, Get Up To $250 Bonus Bets

New bettors can claim up to $250 in bonus bets on Oct. 7 when signing up with FanDuel for the MLB Playoffs Divisional Series. The FanDuel promo code offer lets you place qualifying wagers on any of Wednesday's four playoff matchups, including Cleveland at Chicago, Los Angeles against Atlanta, Tampa Bay visiting New York, and Milwaukee facing San Diego. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

New customers only. Deposit min. $5. Wager $5 per day to get $50 in bonus bets, win or lose, within 72 hours of the wager settling. Repeat the daily betting for five consecutive days to get up to $250 in bonus bets.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for playoff baseball

The FanDuel promo code welcome offer requires no code to claim. New customers simply need to deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market to earn $50 in bonus bets. You can repeat this process for five consecutive days to maximize the promotion and earn up to $250 in total bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus bets work with the playoff games on Wednesday. If you place a $5 bet on Cleveland to win against Chicago at 4 PM ET and that wager wins, you'll receive your winnings plus a $50 bonus bet to use on another game. If your initial $5 bet loses, FanDuel still credits you with $50 in bonus bets to apply toward Los Angeles versus Atlanta at 6 PM ET or any other eligible market.

The bonus bets expire seven days after FanDuel issues them, so you'll want to use them quickly on the remaining playoff action. Keep in mind that the bonus bet stake itself is not returned in your winnings. For example, if you use a $50 bonus bet on Tampa Bay at 8 PM ET and win, you'll receive only the profit from that bet, not the $50 bonus amount itself. The terms and conditions include:

Minimum $5 deposit required to qualify.

Minimum $5 qualifying wager on any betting market.

$50 bonus bets issued per day for five consecutive days.

Bonus bets valid for seven days from issuance.

Bonus bet stake not included in winnings.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your FanDuel sign-up bonus for playoff baseball betting

Follow these steps to sign up and start betting on Wednesday's playoff games with your bonus bets.

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app and create your account by verifying your identity. Navigate to the Cashier section and make a minimum $5 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market for the MLB Playoffs Divisional Series games. FanDuel will credit $50 in bonus bets to your account whether your bet wins or loses. Repeat the process for up to five consecutive days to earn up to $250 in total bonus bets. Use your bonus bets on additional playoff matchups before they expire in seven days.

For more details on the sportsbook's features and functionality, check out our FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promo codes and boosts for existing users

FanDuel regularly updates its promotions with daily bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the MLB Playoffs. You can find these offers by opening the FanDuel Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promotions tab, where new deals appear regularly. These ongoing FanDuel promo codes often include odds boosts on specific games, parlay bonuses, and other incentives designed to enhance your playoff betting experience.

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